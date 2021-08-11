Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman whose body was found early Wednesday in a Folwell neighborhood alley.

Officers were called at about 7:10 a.m. to a report of a person down after sanitation workers making their morning rounds found the woman lying on the ground. She was found in an alley behind the 3600 block of N. Knox Avenue, just west of Folwell Park.

Police said they are still working to determine whether the woman, who was found suffering from "obvious trauma," was shot there or whether she had been brought there after being shot elsewhere.

The woman's identity hasn't been publicly released, but police said she is in her 20s. An autopsy will be conducted in the next few days to determine the cause and manner of death.

Her death is the city's 60th homicide of the year — and fifth in as many days — the majority of which have been by gunfire, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 48 slayings at this point in 2020, according to the database.

Several hours after the discovery, homicide detectives returned to the crime scene to look for further evidence and canvass the area for any home security cameras that may have captured the incident.

Several neighbors told a reporter who visited the block that they hadn't heard any gunfire before police arrived and that they only learned about the grim discovery from speaking with other residents.

No further details were immediately available.

LIBOR JANY