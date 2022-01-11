More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
COVID-19 test hoarding in Minnesota limits appointments
Scarcity also raises risks of scams, and the Better Business Bureau is looking into one startup testing company with sites in Minnesota.
All-woman referee team
An all-woman crew of Leah Johnson, Macy Madsen, and Dayna Rethlake officiated the basketball game between Edina and Eagan High Schools on Monday, January 10, 2022, in Eagan, Minn.
Public defenders take caseload, staffing concerns to Minnesota Legislature
Citing flagging funding, public defenders say extreme caseloads disproportionately affecting minority defendants
St. Paul
ID released of man shot in Hamline-Midway area of St. Paul
No arrests have been made in the city's second homicide of the year.
Minnesota Legislature weighs COVID restrictions ahead of session
Leaders are monitoring federal vaccine-or-test ruling.