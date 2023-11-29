Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of the QB disparity during P.J. Fleck's tenure with the Gophers. Minnesota under Fleck is 33-14 when Tanner Morgan starts at quarterback, and just 16-20 when anyone else starts. With that as a backdrop to news that starter Athan Kaliakmanis has entered the transfer portal, where do Fleck's Gophers go from here? Plus Rand gets into the Wild's win under new coach John Hynes and the Wolves' thrilling victory over Oklahoma City.

13:00: Vikings film review and poetry both revolve around the quarterback play, Kevin O'Connell's deficiencies and Brian Flores' strong work with the defense.

36:00: Will O'Connell bench Dobbs when the Vikings return from their bye? Rand thinks that would be a mistake.

