Q: Do you know when "All Rise" will return? I had read that it made 20 new episodes, but after Episode 10 last August, it disappeared from the OWN lineup.

A: The drama starring Simone Missick will be back on OWN Sept. 16 for a final 10-episode run. You might recall that the series ran on CBS for two seasons. After CBS decided not to continue "All Rise," OWN picked it for a third season. Its airing was split into last year's episodes and this coming batch, which were made before the Hollywood strikes. However, OWN has said that's the end for the series.

'Dance' off

Q: Do you know what has happened to "So You Think You Can Dance"?

A: The competition series has not been included in Fox's most recent plans. The Emmy-winning show had been a mainstay of Fox's summer lineup going back to 2005, and it made stars of performers like Stephen "tWitch" Boss. But as ratings declined, renewal was not always a certainty. And a pall was cast over the show when tWitch, who was a judge last year, died by suicide in December.

A 'Leap' of faith

Q: I was a fan of "Quantum Leap" in the '90s and was ready to love the new incarnation, but after a few episodes, it disappeared without explanation. I can imagine that it might be under repair, because it didn't have the charm and style of the original, but I'm still hoping it might return, and maybe even feature Scott Bakula at some point. Any news?

A: The new version of "Quantum Leap," starring Raymond Lee, will return for a second season on NBC on Oct. 4, with replays the next day on Peacock. The episodes were shot before the Hollywood strikes.

As for Bakula, who starred in the original "QL," I wouldn't be surprised if he did show up in a cameo. But last year he said, "I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it." He did wish the new show's makers "happy leaping."

