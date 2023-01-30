The nonprofit behind the dusk-to-dawn Northern Spark festival announced Monday that it's shutting down.

The free public arts fest's leaders cited "reduced income to such a degree that we would be unable to fulfill our mission and vision with integrity," they said in a press release. "The reasons for this are complex, from the pandemic to shifting philanthropic focus to decreases in individual donations."

It won't put on another festival this summer, but it will hold a kind of closing ceremony in June and will craft a tribute publication.

Northern Spark started in 2008 modeled on the nuit blanche or "white night" festival of arts and culture in Paris that stretches from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It kept that format until 2018, when it stretched over two nights. Northern Spark's co-director and founder Steve Dietz left the organization in 2019.

After a year off, the festival became a two-week-long series of events in 2021, a structure modeled for COVID times. But the all-nighter returned last summer.