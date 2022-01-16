Q: The photos and videos on my Facebook page often disappear for a few days at a time. This doesn't happen on other websites, such as YouTube. I've tried changing my Facebook password and restarting my computer and network modem/router, but nothing helps. I notified Facebook several times but got no help. Even a computer repair shop had no suggestions. What can I do?

DUANE BARCLAY, Burnsville

A: Having pictures intermittently disappear from Facebook is a common issue. It's usually caused by a problem with the setup of your home network, the way you connect to the internet or a slowed-down internet connection.

Here's what you can try:

Diagnose any problems in your home network. For PCs, run the "network troubleshooter" for your version of Windows (see tinyurl.com/4mk2mejc (wired and wireless networks use the same test software.) There are separate tests for "network adapter" and "internet connections." For Mac "network diagnostics," see tinyurl.com/3r54bh2c for wired and wireless networks.

If you have a PC, update the software drivers for its wired and wireless network adapters (see tinyurl.com/43hwje7h). Macs get drivers via software updates (see tinyurl.com/2jmy4bfb).

Try connecting to the internet through a different DNS server. DNS (Domain Name System) servers convert the names of websites into the numbers the internet uses. You should also empty a Windows cache memory associated with DNS. (For PCs, see solutions two and three at tinyurl.com/2p8atnjm). (For Macs, see item six at tinyurl.com/3r54bh2c).

Check your internet speed when Facebook pictures vanish (see speedtest.net). Social media sites typically require three megabits of download speed but recommend 10 megabits — not much compared to typical home internet speeds of 40 to 100 megabits.

But if you use Facebook while doing other things — streaming video or music, playing online games or making video calls — there might not be enough capacity left over to receive Facebook photos and videos.

Q: I recently bought an HP laptop in Budapest, Hungary, and soon discovered a problem. When I typed a Microsoft Word document, the cursor randomly jumped backward or forward two or three words, or moved up or down two or three lines. What's wrong? Might it be some app that lets me type Hungarian language characters (lots of vowels with dots or accents on them)?

GEZA SIMON, Minneapolis

A: Problems with cursor movement on a laptop are usually caused by an overly sensitive touchpad. In your case, an app that modifies the keyboard for the Hungarian language might also cause the problem.

Here are a couple of things to try:

If you primarily use a computer mouse, disable the laptop's touch pad. The touchpad may be picking up the motion of your hand as you type and translating the movement into a command to move the cursor. See tinyurl.com/2p8mnjy3 to disable the touchpad in Windows 10. See tinyurl.com/2p9893wz to disable it in Windows 11.

If you are using an app to convert your keyboard to the Hungarian language, try using Word's language function instead. In Word, click the "file" heading and choose "options." On the left side of the screen choose "language." In the center of the screen, click "add a language" and select Hungarian from the resulting list. Highlight the language you want to type in.

E-mail tech questions to steve.j.alexander@gmail.com or write to Tech Q&A, 650 3rd Av. S., Suite #1300, Minneapolis, MN 55488. Include name, city and telephone number.