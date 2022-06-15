COLUMBUS, OHIO – Alex Kirilloff hit a grand slam homer in the second inning and also had an RBI double to lead the St. Paul Saints to an 8-7 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night. It was their eighth consecutive win, breaking a franchise record.
Kirilloff was 3-for-5 and scored three runs. He has 10 homers since being sent down to Class AAA on May 15 to adjust to playing with a sore wrist.
Jake Cave, Tim Beckham and Caleb Hamilton all had RBI doubles for the Saints.
