COLUMBUS, OHIO – Alex Kirilloff hit a grand slam homer in the second inning and also had an RBI double to lead the St. Paul Saints to an 8-7 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night. It was their eighth consecutive win, breaking a franchise record.

Kirilloff was 3-for-5 and scored three runs. He has 10 homers since being sent down to Class AAA on May 15 to adjust to playing with a sore wrist.

Jake Cave, Tim Beckham and Caleb Hamilton all had RBI doubles for the Saints.