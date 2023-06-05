Officials suspect alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a 24-year-old Detroit Lakes man in central Minnesota on Sunday, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a crash just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 43000 block of County Road 17, about two miles northwest of Sauk Centre. The caller reported a vehicle in the ditch and an unconscious man lying in the middle of the road.

Responders found a heavily damaged 2012 GMC Terrain in the southwest ditch. The driver, identified as Collin J. Flynn, was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said in a press release Monday.

A review of the scene indicates Flynn was southbound on County Road 17 when the vehicle went off the road into a ditch and vaulted, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.