A 58-year-old man from Otsego died Thursday in a wrong-way, one-vehicle crash in Mendota Heights, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Driving east in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 13, Antonio Borissov Krastev sped through a red light in his GMC Yukon at Hwy. 55 and then failed to negotiate the curve at Furlong Avenue, the patrol said. His truck crossed the median into the eastbound lanes, then rolled off the road.

Krastev, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pinned under the pickup and died at the scene, the patrol said.

The crash happened at 2:51 a.m. on dry roads. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor, the patrol said.

