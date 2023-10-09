IMPACT PLAYER
Pablo López, Twins: The righthanded ace threw seven shutout innings at the defending world champions, striking out seven, giving up six hits, walking one and throwing 105 pitches.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 The Twins' losing streak on the road in postseason play before Sunday's victory.
2 Runs given up in the regular season by Twins reliever Brock Stewart, who gave up two Sunday. All four were on home runs by Houston.
63 Postseason RBI by Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, tied for third most in major league history.
Twins
Neal: López puts on a master class in pitching as Twins even ALDS
The righthander joined some pretty exclusive company in Twins history by pitching seven shutout innings in a postseason game.
Twins
Houston rarity: Minute Maid roof stays open for Game 2 against Twins
MLB overruled the Astros and said the second game of the American League Division Series would be played in open air.
Twins
Twins center fielder Taylor impresses teammates, but not himself
A former Gold Glove winner in the outfield, Michael A. Taylor has been an unassuming backbone of the Twins defense this season.
Twins
Headed home tied: López, Correa lead Twins to Game 2 victory over Astros
The best-of-five series moves to Target Field on Tuesday night after the Twins rolled out to an early lead and held on.
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey beats Bemidji State to open narrower 3M Arena at Mariucci
The season begins for real against St. Thomas at Xcel Energy Center on Friday night.