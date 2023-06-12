Aging Well, Like A Fine (Box) Wine

Weather Outlook Through Midday Tuesday

Dry weather continues into the week ahead with breezy north winds. A few showers will be possible across parts of Western Wisconsin, but much of the week will remain dry across much of the state. The next best chance of rain won't arrive until late week.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

Much of the week ahead will be dry and hot, so lawns and gardens will continue to need manual watering. Late week brings a chance of showers and storms, which could produce a few pockets of rain. We could really use a good soaking, I just don't see anything coming in the near term.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Monday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Monday, June 12th shows sunny and dry weather conditions with highs approaching 80F, which will be close to average for this time of the year. We'll also see breezy NW winds through the day as well.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Monday show temps starting in the mid 50s in the morning with highs warming to near 80F by the afternoon. Northwesterly winds will gust close to 20mph to 25mph through the day.

Weather Outlook For Monday

Here's the weather outlook across the region for Monday. Skies will be sunny and dry with high temps warming into the 70s and 80s across the state, which will be at or slightly above average for this time of the year.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

After a cooler Sunday and Monday, temperatures will warm to well above average levels on Tuesday and Wednesday as we approach 90F. Temperatures late week will cool into the lower 80s, which will be a little closer to average.

Comfy Dewpoints Continue

Dewpoints will still be very comfortable through the week ahead with only a slight spike on Wednesday into the mid 50s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities looks cooler through early next week before hotter and more humid weather returns by the middle part of next week.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows a warmup to near 90F midweek and also toward the 3rd week of June. Note that MSP has only seen 0.26" of rain since May 15th, which is the driest May 15th to June 11th on record at MSP.

Weather Outlook

Weather conditions across the Midwest remain quite dry through the week ahead with only a slight chance of rain or thunder developing later in the week. Meanwhile, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across the Southern US with locally heavy rain.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across much of the Central US, including the Midwest, while cooler than average temps will settle in across the Western US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across Western US as we head into mid-month.

Aging Well, Like A Fine (Box) Wine

By Paul Douglas

Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege that many people don't get to experience. That said, I'm Medicare age today, which fills me with gratitude and horror. Mom was right. Soak it up - it all goes by too fast.

Now is when I wish time would slow down. An extra month of summer in Minnesota wouldn't be such a bad thing, would it? Truth: if every day was sunny and 75 we'd quickly normalize it - we would take it for granted.

Weather patterns have runout of gas. A stalled "Omega Block" will treat New England and the Pacific Northwest to unusually chilly, showery weather into next week, while the central US enjoys a streak of sunny days with a warming trend. Texas will broil in the hundreds, and Minnesota should see a few 90-degree days from Thursday into Monday. Showers and T-storms are possible Friday, but the pattern isn't ripe for significant rain anytime soon. Sound familiar?

An area the size of Denmark has burned across Canada, so expect a mix of blue sky and dirty-smoky days well into summer.

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Sunny morning. PM clouds. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 80.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: NW 5-15. Low: 60.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 85.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and dry. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 64. High 88.

THURSDAY: Hot, sticky sunshine. Winds: E 3-8. Wake-up: 68. High 90.

FRIDAY: Opportunity for showers, T-storms. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 67. High 87.

SATURDAY: Warm sunshine, lake-worthy. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 62. High: 84.

SUNDAY: Hot sunshine. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up. 67. High: 90.

This Day in Weather History

June 11th

2011: Severe thunderstorms bring extremely strong wind to central Minnesota. An unofficial wind gust of 119 mph is reported at a seed farm 1 mile northwest of Atwater. A storm chaser's car was battered when he got too close to the storm. Most of the windows in the car were broken.

1996: 5.91 inches of rain fall at Mankato. Mudslides close roads, including Hwy. 169, and push a trailer home 20 feet down a hill.

1922: A hailstorm at Maple Plain causes extensive damage to crops.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 12th

Average High: 78F (Record: 95F set in 1956)

Average Low: 60F (Record: 39F set in 1877)

Record Rainfall: 2.35" set in 1899

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 12th

Sunrise: 5:26am

Sunset: 8:59pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 33 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +41 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hour & 47 minutes

Moon Phase for June 12th at Midnight

2.5 Days After Last Quarter Moon

National High Temps on Monday

Temperatures on Monday will be a little cooler across parts of the Central US, including Denver and St. Louis, where readings will be nearly -15F to -15F below average. The Southwest and the Eastern US will also be cooler than average. Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest will be warmer than average by nearly +10F to +15F.

National Weather Monday

The weather outlook on Monday will still be unsettled across the Southern US, where strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. We'll also see storms develop in the Eastern US and through the Intermountain-West.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Tuesday shows unsettled weather developing across the Central US with strong to severe thunderstorms likely in the Southern US. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and large hail along with locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation developing from parts of the Western US into the Central US and in the Eastern US. Some of the heaviest rain will be found closer to the Tennessee River Valley with several inches of rain possible there through next week.

Climate Stories

"Everest's deadliest season blamed on cold weather and inexperienced climbers"

"Mount Everest has experienced one of its deadliest climbing seasons, with experts attributing the increased danger to extreme weather, safety shortcuts, and inexperienced foreign climbers. As the final search and rescue teams leave the area and Base Camp is dismantled, experienced climbers believe that several of the 17 fatalities and missing persons could have been avoided. "This season was very bad overall," commented Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, an expedition organiser from Imagine Nepal Trek and Expedition. "The main reason is that the weather was extremely cold … but there was also carelessness." While higher death numbers have been recorded in previous seasons, those figures included individuals killed in large-scale disasters. In 2014, an avalanche killed 16 Nepali guides, and in 2015, at least 18 people died in an earthquake that claimed nearly 9,000 lives across Nepal. This season, 12 people died, and five others are missing, with ten of them being foreign climbers – the highest such toll on record."

See more from Thaiger HERE:

"The world's oceans last month were warmer than any other May since the beginning of the 19th century"

"We've been frogs in gradually warming waters for a steaming while now, but conditions are quickly turning up to a boil. While most countries recorded a hotter-than-usual May this year, this metric might not be restricted to just land surface temperatures, it turns out. As data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (the European Union's Earth observation programme) points out, global oceans were warmer last month than at any other time since at least the 19th century. This marks another notch on the excruciatingly longlist of records we wished we had never broken. The report comes a mere month after April 2023 also broke all records for sea-surface temperature heat, exemplifying the tragically laser-fast development in the world's oceans."

See more from Business Insider HERE:

"What started Canada's wildfires and are they under control?"

"Canada is seeing its worst-ever start to wildfire season, with blazes ravaging much of the country and creating hazardous smoky conditions across the continent and beyond. After the smoke reached New York earlier this week, on Thursday it blanketed Washington, DC, in an unhealthy haze, prompting many residents to stay indoors. Here is what we know about the wildfires, their trajectory and climate change. What started the Canadian wildfires? Atlantic Canada received low snowfall this winter, followed by an exceptionally dry spring. Nova Scotia's capital Halifax received just 120mm of rain between March and May, roughly a third of the average, according to The Weather Network meteorologist Michael Carter. A scorching late May heatwave pushed temperatures in Halifax to 33C (91.4 F) on Thursday, about 10 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of year."

See more from Al Jazeera HERE:

