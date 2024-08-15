Report: Fleet Farm manager raised questions about straw buyer of gun used in St. Paul mass shooting

Moerke said Minnesota discovered that Fleet Farm had not produced all documents about Horton, based on new documents provided by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) – which investigated the criminal cases against Horton and Elwood. She also wrote that Fleet Farm failed to identify the manager as a relevant witness and did not search for or produce documents from that manager during the lawsuit’s discovery period. Fleet Farm’s attorneys said that the alleged discrepancies were due to the company either no longer possessing certain documents because of the passage of time or attributable to technological issue that resulted in some documents not being turned over at the time.