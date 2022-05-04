More from Star Tribune
California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer
California likely will have an energy shortfall equivalent to what it takes to power about 1.3 million homes when use is at its peak during the hot and dry summer months, state officials said Friday.
Finally! Minnesota snaps out of persistent cold spell
Record high temperatures are possible by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
Minnesota National Guard helicopter, crew from St. Cloud join flood response in North Dakota
The mission is to stabilize a dam as flood risk persists.
Rangers-Yankees series opener postponed; doubleheader Sunday
The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees was postponed long before Friday night's scheduled first pitch because of a forecast for sustained inclement weather in the area.