Following a rare display of both victims and prosecutors advocating mercy, U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank sentenced two Illinois men Tuesday to 14 and 16 years in federal prison for bombing Bloomington's Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in 2017.

Frank said the "substantial assistance" of Michael McWhorter, 33, and Joe Morris, 26 — including testifying against Emily Claire Hari, their "White Rabbits" militia leader — permits him to render penalties that each amount to less than half of the 35-year statutory minimums in the domestic terror case.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys described McWhorter and Morris as patsies in Hari's terror plot, manipulated to participate in a string of violent crimes that also included robbing Wal-Marts with airsoft guns, attempting to extort the Canadian railroad and unsuccessfully bombing a women's health clinic.

Acknowledging they were under Hari's spell, Frank also condemned McWhorter's and Morris's seventh-month crime spree as "contrary to everything America stands for," rejecting the 10-year sentence requested by their defense attorneys.

"When all is said and done," Frank said, anything less would not "promote respect for the law."

The two provided critical testimony against Emily Claire Hari, the mastermind of the terror spree, who was sentenced last year to 53 years in prison.

Emily Hari

The sentencing also followed pleas for mercy by Dar Al-Farooq leadership, who cited forgiveness and the men's manipulation by Hari — then known as Michael Hari — among multiple factors as to why the two should not receive prison time at all, let alone a reduced sentence.

Imam Mohamed Omar, executive director of Dar Al-Farooq Center, urged the court to grant mercy on McWhorter and Morris, calling them two young men who "temporarily were plunged downwards into the darkness of Emily Hari's world."

McWhorter and Morris pleaded guilty to taking part in the Aug. 5, 2017 terror attack that many in the Twin Cities Muslim community say left a looming fear of more attacks.

This is a breaking news story. Come back to Startribune.com for updates.