University of Minnesota leaders say that despite the Sanford-Fairview merger failing this summer, the U's teaching hospital in Minneapolis remains at risk of falling into the hands of an out-of-state entity.

That's why the University is renewing calls for ownership of University of Minnesota Medical Center, officials told the U's Board of Regents on Friday. It's part of a five-point plan that includes future construction of a large replacement hospital on the East Bank campus.

Fairview Health Services, which is based in Minneapolis, acquired the teaching hospital from the U in 1997. As a result, the medical center's fate was connected to Fairview's proposed merger with South Dakota-based Sanford Health, which the nonprofits called off in July.

"We believe that the University must control care delivery and direction of the academic mission on our own campus," interim president Jeff Ettinger said at a Regents meeting Friday.

"What the withdrawn Sanford merger showed us is that we almost lost ownership and control over our academic teaching hospitals to an out-of-state entity," Ettinger said. "The governor's task force is a wonderful opportunity for the community to engage and strategize about the next steps of academic health training and financing."

Last month, Gov. Tim Walz called for a task force to advise the state on the future of the academic health care center at the U, including care delievery, research and training for health care professionals.

The governor's executive order did not explicitly mention Fairview's ownership of University of Minnesota Medical Center or their long-term affiliation, in which Fairview provides funding for the U. But four of the task force's areas of focus clearly intersect with the University's partnership with Fairview, said Myron Frans, the U's senior vice president of finance and operations.

The U's five-point plan has been discussed during its ongoing talks with Fairview, he said.

"The best way to ensure fulfillment of the University's public mission for the future is for these facilities to be owned and governed by the University of Minnesota," Frans told the Regents.

He displayed a map showing all four pieces of the sprawling medical center, which includes the main teaching hospital and a large outpatient clinic on the U's East Bank campus as well as a children's hospital and a facility primarily for mental health patients on the West Bank.

Fairview owns three of the four structures — the East Bank hospital and both buildings on the West Bank campus. Frans did not say what funding might be required for the U to gain ownership from Fairview; University officials have repeatedly suggested a transfer could happen without the U buying or purchasing the facilities.

Fairview did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Sanford merger proposal strained relations between Fairview and the U, and highlighted conflict over whether the University has been the source of financial problems for Fairview.

The tone from U officials on Friday, however, was more positive as Ettinger said talks with Fairview are scheduled for next week that are "aimed at re-engaging with our clinical partner."

Fairview and the U face an end-of-year deadline to decide if they want their long-term affiliation to continue after 2026. The affiliation was most recently re-negotiated through a 2018 deal that created the M Health Fairview brand, where the University and health system jointly market medical services.

"In many, many ways this worked — this was a success," Dr. Jakub Tolar, the dean of the U Medical School, told the Regents on Friday. "...We have not done this alone, and our Fairview partners have been with us at every single point."