ROCHESTER - For $10 million, Rochester schools can get upgraded security and free up money for more staff. Then again, Rochester schools may have to cut $10 million from their 2025 budgets.

That's the choice voters have this fall as Rochester Public Schools seeks a $10.1 million technology levy.

District officials are putting the levy forward after a cybersecurity hack earlier this spring, which affected school technology capability for weeks and prevented Rochester from administering state standardized tests.

The levy would amount to about $135 a year from homeowners with property valued at about $325,000, according to district estimates.

If it passes, the levy will go toward security upgrades and programs throughout the district, including new cameras at school entrances. Those cameras could potentially include AI software to identify weapons, but Superintendent Kent Pekel said district officials are still debating the project.

The levy would also free up $7 million to go into the general fund, which Pekel said would likely go toward staff to keep classroom sizes in place.

"It's really important that people don't just think it's just a massive new investment in technology," Pekel said.

If voters oppose the levy, it'll force the district to potentially cut $10 million from its budget next year. Rochester schools have cut $21 million over the past two years, with more than 100 full-time teacher positions cut earlier this year alone.

Rochester's current budget is close to $400 million.

A community campaign is under way to persuade voters to support the levy, while Pekel and other administrators are holding informational sessions with community groups or at local events. There isn't any organized opposition against the levy thus far.

Early voting on the levy and other local issues begins Friday and runs through Election Day on Nov. 7.