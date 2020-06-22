An anchor near the intersection of Lyndale and Lake in Minneapolis since 1999, the Herkimer Pub & Brewery is ending its run.

The neighborhood brewpub, home to shuffleboard and corn hole leagues, announced the closure in a message on social media:

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce that after 20 years, The Herkimer will be closing permanently at the end of June. We know The Herkimer has been a second home to SO many of us over the years, and we are extremely sad that our time with you is coming to an end. The industry is so uncertain right now and we’re simply unsure how we would be able to navigate these times with confidence, knowing there is so much more uncertainty to come. This has been a heartbreaking decision to make for our phenomenal guests and our fiercely loyal staff.”

The coronavirus, the post says, is only one factor.

Before the outbreak, “it had become increasingly apparent that the evolving character of the industry was becoming less able to sustain a neighborhood pub like us,” the note continues.

The Herkimer has two days of a send-off planned. It will be open Tuesday June 23 and Wednesday June 24, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Branded Herkimer glassware will be for sale.

Say goodbye to the Lyn-Lake legend at 2922 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-821-0101, theherkimer.com.