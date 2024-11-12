Minneapolis-based nonprofit bringing more affordable artists’ housing to vacant Northeast buildings

The new development counts as affordable housing that’s open to other applicants, too, said Tio Aiken, vice president of communications at Artspace. Only applicants earning 30% to 80% of the area median income — which is $78,064, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — are eligible. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s calculations determine how much a person pays in rent, and it varies based on an individual’s income and the apartment size. According to the Metropolitan Council, a studio apartment for a person making 30% of the area’s median income would have a maximum rent of $652. For a person making 80% of the area’s median income, it would increase to $1,739.