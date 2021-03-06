A 44-year-old man is jailed after his 77-year-old father was found dead Friday evening in rural Wabasha County.

Deputies were called to a residence on County Road 6, near Zumbro Falls, at 6:18 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. They found Edward William Riley dead of undisclosed causes.

Shortly afterward, his adult son was arrested and jailed pending murder or manslaughter charges. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are formally charged.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.