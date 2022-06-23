Minnesota United signed coach Adrian Heath through the 2024 season, the MLS club announced Thursday morning.

Assistant coaches Ian Fuller, Sean McAuley and Stewart Kerr also got new contracts.

"Adrian has been absolutely instrumental in driving the competitive success Minnesota United achieved in its first five MLS seasons," MNUFC Chief Executive Officer Shari Ballard said in a news release.

Heath, 61, was hired for the inaugural MLS season for the Loons in 2017. In five years, he has a 73-79-39 record. The Loons reached the Western Conference Finals in 2020. Heath will coach the MLS All-Stars when they played LIGA MX's All-Stars at Allianz Field on Aug. 10.

"I'm so pleased to continue my coaching career with Minnesota United. I've said this on numerous occasions, but in a perfect world, this would be my last coaching job. I love the club, the fans and the community. My family and I have built a life here and we couldn't be happier to remain here in Minnesota," Heath said in the news release.

Fuller is in his seventh season with the Loons, McAuley in his third and goalkeeper coach Kerr in his third.

The Loons next play Saturday at Inter Miami.