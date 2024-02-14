The longest January Thaw recorded in Twin Cities weather history is about to come to an end, first with what's expected to be the largest snowfall of the season, followed by the coldest day in more than three weeks.

A fast-moving front is forecast to bring 2 to 5 inches of snow across much of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities, where a winter weather advisory is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Along with the metro, cities included in the advisory include Willmar, Redwood Falls, Mankato, Faribault and Rochester, the National Weather Service said.

Some places under the advisory could see 6 inches or more as the storm passes through, said Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

"It's tricky to nail that down," she said. "We won't know where until right before it happens."

What is a sure bet is that thousands of Minnesotans will be pushing shovels or cranking up snow blowers for perhaps the first time this season to clear away wet-heavy snow.

"If you are driving, keep it slow," Dye said. If shoveling, "take it easy."

The Twin Cities has not seen measurable snow in 25 days, and the Valentine's night storm could bring the largest snowfall of the season, which ironically happened over Halloween. The metro area picked up 2.7 inches on Oct. 30 and 31, the Weather Service said.

Since then, the Twin Cities has picked up a paltry 7.3 inches of snow for the season, with the last measurable snow recorded on Jan. 19. Three days after that, the mercury rose above the freezing mark, and high temperatures in the metro have reached 32 degrees or higher every day since.

That streak of 24 days has made for the longest January Thaw in the metro in the more than 180 years of weather record keeping. A January Thaw is defined as two consecutive days of above freezing temperatures during January, though they can start in December and run into February provided two of the days are in the first month of the year, the State Climatology Office said.

The old mark of 21 straight days was set from Dec. 19, 2006 to Jan. 8, 2007. St. Cloud had its longest January Thaw on record this year, spanning 17 days from Jan. 24 to Feb. 9, the Climatology Office said.

This year's run of above 32-degree days will end on Thursday and Friday when temperatures are expected to drop back to what they should be for the second week of February. Thursday's high will be around 30 degrees, and Friday — gasp — a bone-chilling 23 degrees.

The two-day event should be a brief interlude from the warm and snowless winter, which has already produced six record high temperatures in the Twin Cities, including 57 degrees on Feb. 6. Thermometers have recorded 12 days of high temperatures of 50 degrees or warmer in December, January and February, the three months defined as meteorological winter.

Records have tumbled in other cities, too. International Falls, known as the "Nation's Ice Box," had never seen 50 degrees in January. This year it happened twice. Rochester, St. Cloud and the metro have each set six record high temperatures over the past three months, and February still has two more weeks to go.

"We are excited for a snowstorm," Dye said. "It's our real first snow of the season."

But don't expect the snow or the colder air to hang around, too long, Dye said.

"This is not a signal for those who like colder weather," she said.

Temperatures are expected to moderate back into the 30s by Sunday, and the long-range forecast from the Climate Prediction Center calls for warmer than average temperatures to hang around for the next two months.



