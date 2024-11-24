Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer emerge from the visiting locker room at Soldier Field in Chicago to discuss the Vikings’ 30-27 overtime win over the Bears and the team’s 9-2 record in a tight NFC North. First, they talk about a huge game from quarterback Sam Darnold, who gutted through a foot injury to lead the Vikings to victory in overtime. But Bears quarterback Caleb Williams also gave the Vikings reasons to be concerned about having to see him twice a year. What did Justin Jefferson have to say after his quiet game? And what about the eventful afternoons for Vikings special teams and NFL officials?
Podcast: Vikings are 9-2 after Bears take them into overtime at Soldier Field
In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings’ 30-27 overtime win from Soldier Field, where Sam Darnold again came up big.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 24, 2024 at 11:37PM
