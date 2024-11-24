Vikings

Podcast: Vikings are 9-2 after Bears take them into overtime at Soldier Field

In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings’ 30-27 overtime win from Soldier Field, where Sam Darnold again came up big.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 24, 2024 at 11:37PM

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer emerge from the visiting locker room at Soldier Field in Chicago to discuss the Vikings’ 30-27 overtime win over the Bears and the team’s 9-2 record in a tight NFC North. First, they talk about a huge game from quarterback Sam Darnold, who gutted through a foot injury to lead the Vikings to victory in overtime. But Bears quarterback Caleb Williams also gave the Vikings reasons to be concerned about having to see him twice a year. What did Justin Jefferson have to say after his quiet game? And what about the eventful afternoons for Vikings special teams and NFL officials?

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

