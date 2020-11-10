After a 1-5 start, there's now all kinds of good to talk about with the Vikings, including the extraordinary play of Dalvin Cook and whether the team is on the road to being taken serious as a playoff contender.
Those subjects are more are under discussion in the newest Access Vikings podcast.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
The Latest: Goalkeeper Kaminski out of Belgium squad
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___Belgium goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has left the national squad ahead of a…
Vikings
Plenty of reasons for record-setting scoring pace in NFL
Passing has never been easier and defenses are overmatched on a weekly basis.Whether it was the virtual offseason that hampered defensive development, a lack of…
Vikings
A look at who's up and who's down at midpoint of NFL season
Bill Belichick's reputation as a general manager has taken a hit since Tom Brady left New England.Meanwhile, players like Davante Adams and Derek Carr are…
Golf
DeChambeau brings his bulk and behemoth drives to Augusta
The cart picking up golf balls on the practice range at Augusta National can only go so far. Club members were swapping tales Tuesday about the staff who reached the end of the range and had to sort through azalea bushes more than 350 yards away to pick up a few more balls.
Wolves
Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn, 'ultimate Celtic,' dies at 86
Tommy Heinsohn, who as a Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster over more than 60 years was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships, died Tuesday. He was 86.