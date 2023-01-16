After a 31-24 loss to the Giants in the first round of the playoffs, there was plenty to dissect about the Vikings' performance. And a lot of the flaws on display in Sunday's defeat naturally lead into questions about the future — all of which was tackled on this postgame episode.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
