Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a breakdown of Sunday's 31-24 Vikings loss to the Giants in the playoffs at U.S. Bank Stadium. From another awful game by the defense to a questionable final play from Kirk Cousins, there was plenty to digest and spit out.
Plus Reusse gives his thoughts on the rest of the NFL playoffs and the Twins signing Carlos Correa.
