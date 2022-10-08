Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Gophers women's hockey team raised its WCHA championship banner from the 2021-22 season on Friday night at Ridder Arena. It will forever be a reminder of the program's 11th conference regular-season title.

Then the No. 2-ranked Gophers started work on winning a 12th, beating Bemidji State 6-0 in their conference and season opener. It was Minnesota's 15th consecutive win over the Beavers.

Abigail Boreen and Peyton Hemp, two of the Gophers' top five scorers last season, each had two goals as did Abbey Murphy. In that order.

Boreen had her first goal in the opening period and then scored a minute into the second.

Hemp's goals came about four minutes apart, still early in the middle period. The second, at 7:02, made it 4-0.

Boreen, a fifth-year senior, had 25 goals last season. Hemp, a sophomore, had 12.

Redshirt sophomore Abbey Murphy's power-play goal made it 5-0 midway through the second and she scored again, on another power play, in the third.

Defenseman Madeline Wethington had three assists and forwards Taylor Heise and Ella Huber two assists apiece.

Senior Makayla Pahl made 17 saves for the Gophers, Hannah Hogenson stopped 40 shots for the Beavers (2-2-1, 0-1 WCHA).