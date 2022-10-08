Friday night's opener of a home-and-home men's hockey series between the second-ranked Gophers and No. 5 Minnesota State Mankato featured a contrast in rosters, with Minnesota featuring 10 freshmen in its lineup and the Mavericks countering with nine upperclassmen.

Chalk one up for the youngsters.

Freshman right winger Jimmy Snuggerud notched a hat trick in this third career game and his classmates passed a big early-season test as the Gophers defeated the Mavericks 4-1 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in a rematch of last season's NCAA Frozen Four semifinal in Boston. Goalie Justen Close made 18 saves for Minnesota (3-0), which got a measure of revenge against Minnesota State (0-1). The Mavericks had ended the Gophers season two years running in the NCAA tournament.

The series finale is 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Health System Event Center.

Senior defenseman Ryan Johnson had three assists and freshman Connor Kurth scored an empty-net goal. Logan Cooley, the freshman phenom and No. 3 overall draft pick by the Arizona Coyotes, had an assist, giving him five points over three games.

Defenseman Jake Livingstone scored for Minnesota State, which got 21 saves from Keenan Rancier.

Using a tough forecheck, the Mavericks hemmed the Gophers in the Minnesota zone early in the first period, and the Gophers didn't get their first shot in goal until 5:40 had elapsed.

In the final five minutes of the first, Minnesota began tilting the ice in its favor. The Gophers swarmed the net and took a 1-0 lead at 18:21 when Snuggerud poked a loose puck past Rancier for his first career goal, igniting a loud celebration.

The Gophers got the game's first power play 32 seconds into the second period when Cade Borchardt was called for tripping. Rancier stopped Aaron Huglen in tight four seconds into the man advantage and had saves against LaCombe and Cooley as the Mavericks killed the penalty.

Snuggerud, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft by the St. Louis Blues, pushed the Gophers lead to 2-0 at 5:30 of the second period with a blast from the high slot past Rancier. Cooley nearly made it a three-goal lead 10 seconds later, but Rancier denied him on a rush.

Minnesota State appeared to trim the lead to 2-1 at 9:40 of the second when defenseman Akito Hirose fired a shot over Close into the upper right corner. Gophers coach Bob Motzko, however, challenged the play for goalie interference because Mavericks winger Lucas Sowder was in the crease. Upon video review, officials ruled Sowder had interfered with Close's ability to play the puck and waved off the goal.

The Gophers continued to put pressure on the Mavericks in the second, outshooting MSU 11-4 and displaying tenacity in possessing the puck. The one hiccup came with 48 seconds left in the period, when Gophers forward Mason Nevers was called for tripping. The Gophers killed the penalty as Close made two saves.

Livingstone cut the Gophers lead to 2-1 at 4:00 of the second when he took a pass from David Silye and beat Close.

The Gophers went on a power play at 10:37, and Snuggerud finished his hat trick and extended the lead to 3-1 only nine seconds later with a blast from the point. Kurth's empty-net goal with 2:04 left set the final score.