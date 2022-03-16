Introduction: The Wild made an interesting trade Tuesday, sending center Nico Sturm to division rival Colorado for center Tyson Jost. On one hand, it was a classic "change of scenery" move with both players seeking different roles on new teams. But it also comes as the Wild has lost 12 of its last 16 games and is in need of a jolt down the stretch. You'll hear plenty from GM Bill Guerin, who still has faith in his team but clearly isn't happy with the direction this season has taken recently.

11:00: Host Michael Rand is joined by a panel of women's college basketball experts to help break down the NCAA tournament and the Final Four that is headed to Minneapolis in a couple of weeks. What are the key story lines and themes to watch?

20:00: The Vikings agreed to terms with dependable veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks on Tuesday, which might signal the end of the Anthony Barr era. Aaron Rodgers is going to put the Packers in salary cap jail at some point. And Baseball Prospectus is higher on the Twins than almost anyone else.

