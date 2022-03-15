Less than a week before the NHL trade deadline hits, the Wild shuffled its roster on Tuesday by acquiring forward Tyson Jost from Colorado in exchange for center Nico Sturm.

Jost, a 5-11, 187-pound bottom-six winger with the Avalanche, has six goals and eight assists in 59 games this season.

The 24-year-old is in his sixth NHL season, racking up 103 career points in 321 games after getting drafted in the first round 10th overall by Colorado in 2016. Jost, who played one season at North Dakota, has one season left on a two-year, $4 million contract. He'll be a restricted free agent when that deal expires after 2022-23.

Career statistics: Tyson Jost | Nico Sturm

As for Sturm, he was a pending unrestricted free agent that the Wild might not have had enough money to re-sign.

Sturm mostly centered the team's fourth line, totaling nine goals and eight assists in 53 games, before sitting as a healthy scratch the past two games. Overall, he had 36 points in 111 games with the Wild after the team signed him in 2019.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday at 2 p.m. Central Time.