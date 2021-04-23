More from Star Tribune
Loons
Minnesota United's 'place of worship' set to reopen for 4,100 faithful
Minnesota United has not played before fans at Allianz Field since October 2019 and team CEO Chris Wright predicts Saturday's crowd "will make the noise of 20,000.''
Music
Luke Bryan date at Treasure Island amphitheater adds hope for fall concerts
The Sept. 3 outdoor show is a new booking and will sell at full capacity.
Chauvin Trial
Bystander and key witness Donald Williams still reckoning with George Floyd's death
The trauma of what the witness saw one evening on May 25, 2020, has yet to recede.
A North Loop condo with a view of Target Field
A diehard Twins fan bought a loft condo so that he could relish the sights and sounds of Twins games from home. But he and his wife are selling it because they want a yard for their dogs and perhaps may soon start a family.
Local
Frey vetoes Park Board action that booted State Patrol from office
Using a little-known power to undo Minneapolis Park Board resolutions, Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed the termination of a lease agreement with the State Patrol that allowed troopers to rest and recharge equipment.