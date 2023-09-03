Q: When will "The Gilded Age" begin again?

A: I have said before that the acclaimed HBO drama will have a second season. But now I also can state an air date: Oct. 29. Among the new season's stories: Bertha still challenging the social system, Marian seeking her way in the world, Ada in a new courtship and Peggy tapping into her activist side. All of which makes for a very busy eight episodes.

Noteworthy casting

Q: I remember, from my younger days, two comedy shows. The first one starred Patty Duke and Richard Crenna, and the second one had Tom Poston as a clown in an apartment closet. Do you know the names of these two sitcoms and if there is any DVD availability?

A: Crenna and Duke (then billed as Patty Duke Astin) starred in "It Takes Two," which aired on ABC in 1982-83. They played a married couple where he was a surgeon and she was an assistant D.A. It's also worth noting that their children were played by Helen Hunt and Anthony Edwards, both of whom went on to big careers.

Tom Poston played a clown whose only known name was Clown in the comedy "Committed," which aired on NBC for a few months in 2005. The series was about "misfits in love," according to one reference, with Josh Cooke and Jennifer Finnigan as the misfits.

I do not know of authorized DVD releases of either show.

Meal call

Q: I am trying to remember a delightful cooking show featuring two older ladies who traveled around Great Britain on a motorcycle with a sidecar. Not only were they good cooks, but they seemed to really enjoy their travels. Is it available anymore?

A: You are remembering "Two Fat Ladies," which starred Jennifer Paterson and Clarissa Dickson Wright showing off their cooking at various locations. They favored, as the New York Times put it, "cholesterol-soaked dishes." One episode, called "Meat," "featured meatloaf draped with strips of bacon, lamb stew, fillet of beef and, perhaps as a nod to health fanatics, a pan-fried chicken dish." But there was also what the Guardian called "the unscripted whimsy of their on-screen exchanges."

They made about two dozen episodes of the show from 1996 to 1999, when Paterson died. Dickson Wright passed away in 2014. One place to see the shows now is on YouTube.

Table talk

Q: Can you identify a TV show from about 1956 that featured a young woman named Susan, who sat on a chair and conversed with a talking table? I can't recall if there were other people or puppets, but there might have been another piece of furniture that talked.

A: That was "Susan's Show," a Saturday morning program on CBS in 1957-58. It began as a local show in Chicago and was hosted by 12-year-old Susan Heinkel, with — as Time magazine put it in 1957 — "big, fluttery eyes, shiny bangs and friendly full-moon face." It indeed had a talking table (which also flew) and an array of other characters, including "an all-animal orchestra that included Wolfgang, the violin-playing bear, flop-eared Gregory, the rabbit flutist, and Bruce, the world's only drum-beating gopher," Time said. There were also cartoons.

