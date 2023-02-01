A Much Warmer Front Arrives This Weekend

Comet 2022 E3 ZTF closest to Earth February 1 and 2

"On February 1 and 2, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will reach its closest point to Earth. It'll sweep 27 million miles away (that's 44 million km, or 0.29 AU). At that point, it'll still be more than 100 times the moon's distance away. The last time this comet passed near the sun was 50,000 years ago, when Neanderthals walked the Earth. Now, as the comet returns, it could be the brightest comet of 2023, so be sure to catch it while you can! Details for live and online viewing below. See the comet in the sky Note! February's full Snow Moon will arrive on Sunday, February 5. So there's a bright moon in the sky for much of the night now. The best time to look for the comet is after moonset, which means you'll want to try your luck in the hours before dawn. You'll be looking northward to see the comet. At its closest approach on February 1 and 2, it'll be in the direction of the north circumpolar constellation Camelopardalis the Giraffe. Its northern location on our sky's dome means Southern Hemisphere stargazers don't have a good view of this comet. For them, the body of Earth will block it from view. But – if you're in the Northern Hemisphere – use the star charts below to track it down. Be sure to check Stellarium for a precise view from your location, at the time you want to watch."

7th Wettest January on Record

The Twin Cities had 2.25" of liquid this January, which is the 7th wettest on record. This was the wettest January since 1999, while the wettest was back in 1881 with a remarkable 4.34" of liquid that year.

January Weather Stats for the Twin Cities

Despite the recent cold weather, temperatures in January were above average by nearly +4.0F to 5.0F. We were also well above average in the precipitation and snowfall categories as well. 22.3" of snow fell in January, which will go down as the 9th snowiest January on record at the MSP Airport.

Still Cold This Week, But Much Warmer This Weekend

Here's the 850mb temperature anomaly through the upcoming weekend. Note that it'll still be quite cold with another surge of Arctic air moving in late week. However, we'll see a pretty dramatic warm up as we slide into the weekend with temps warming to above average levels once again.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows pretty chilly temps in place though the week ahead. Friday will be another very cold day with highs only warming into the single digits and subzero wind chills. Readings will then warm back into the 20s and 30s for the first weekend of February and into the first full week of the new month.

Cold Wind Chills Continue

Bitterly cold wind chills will continue through the week ahead with subzero wind chill values dipping into the -10s and -20s.

Precipitation Potential Through End of January

The extended precipitation outlook from NOAA's WPC shows fairly minimal amounts through the weekend ahead. Anything that falls will generally be light and confined to the northern part of the state.

Snow Depth

As of Monday, January 30th, the MSP Airport recorded 11" of snow on the ground. Meanwhile, there's nearly 2ft of snow on the ground in Duluth, across northern Wisconsin and the UP of Michigan. Meanwhile, nearly 1.5ft of snow is on the ground in International Falls.

January Snowfall

Here's how much snow fell across the region in January. Nearly 2ft. of snow fell from Sioux Falls to Minneapolis, which was nearly 1ft. above average.

Seasonal Snowfall

Taking a look at snowfall since July 1st, many locations have seen above average amounts so far this season, but folks from near Sioux Falls to the Twin Cities and towards Duluth are nearly 20" to 30" above average this month. 55.5" of snow has fallen at the MSP Airport, which is the 5th snowiest start to any season on record.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, February 1st shows below average temperatures in place once again with a high topping out around 20F under mostly sunny skies. It'll be another sunny day with subzero wind chill values in the morning positive readings during the afternoon.

Weather Outlook on Wednesday

Temps across the region on Wednesday will be below average once again with readings running nearly -5F to -10F below average. Folks across far northern Minnesota will only warm into the single digits above zero.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities through the day Wednesday shows temps starting in the single digits below zero in the morning and warming to around +20F in the afternoon. West to Southwesterly winds will be around 10mph through the day.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Feels like temps on Wednesday will be very cold in the morning with readings around -10F. We'll warm into the single digits above zero to near 10F in the afternoon.

Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend. Areas of ongoing wintry precipitation, including icing will continue across the Central US through midweek. Meanwhile, areas of heavy precipitation will continue across the South with a chance of severe thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, areas of rain and snow will be possible across parts of the West Coast

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through the rest of the week keeps colder than average temperatures in place as we slide into February. The coldest day ahead will be Friday, but a milder weather will be in place this weekend with highs approaching the 30F mark.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

It'll be cold this week with temps running well below average temps. We'll warm up this weekend with a slight chance of snow on Saturday.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temperatures across much of the Southwestern US, but warmer than average temperatures will settle in across the eastern and especially the northeastern part of the nation.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across the nation and especially across the Central US.

A Much Warmer Front Arrives This Weekend

By Paul Douglas

"Past performance is no guarantee of future results" reads the financial disclaimer. No kidding. We had an entire winter's worth of snow during the first HALF of winter, but there is no guarantee we'll pick up another 55" between now and April. In fact I rather doubt it. 70-75" for the winter seems realistic, but we'll see.

We've overperformed on snow, but arctic cold fronts have been few and far between. January in the metro was 5F warmer than average. With 22.3" last month was the 9th snowiest January on record at MSP with 2.25" precipitation (7th wettest on record).

In spite of this week's plunging temperatures a Pacific wind blew into Minnesota most of January, and this moderate west-to-east flow returns this weekend. We are at the stage of winter where 30 above zero qualifies as a meteorological treat.

After one more chilling clipper Thursday and Friday expect a moderating mercury this weekend with 30s, even an outside shot at 40F Sunday. No week after week of subzero cold. No Polar Vortex. Whew..

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Some sun, not as Nanook. Winds: SW 5-10. High: 20.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: SSW 5. Low: 9.

THURSDAY: Windy, turning colder again. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 12.

FRIDAY: Sunny and cold. Less wind. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: -8. High: 4.

SATURDAY: Sunny peeks, feels better. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 3. High: 30.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, thawing out. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 29. High: 38.

MONDAY: Marchlike, light mix possible. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 30. High: 36.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cooler. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 25. High: 28.

This Day in Weather History

February 1st

1931: A 'heat wave' develops across southern Minnesota. St. Peter hits 60.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

February 1st

Average High: 24F (Record: 54F set in 1931)

Average Low: 9F (Record: -28F set in 1951)

Record Rainfall: 0.89" set in 1922

Record Snowfall: 4.3" set in 1899

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 1st

Sunrise: 7:32am

Sunset: 5:20pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 48 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +2 Minutes & 34 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 1 minute

Moon Phase for February 1st at Midnight

3.5 Until Full Moon

"12:29 p.m. CST - Usually, the heaviest snows fall in this month. Hunting becomes very difficult, and hence to some tribes this was the Full Hunger Moon."

National High Temps on Wednesday

Temperatures across the nation will be quite a bit colder than average. Some locations will be nearly -10F to -20F below average, especially in the Southern US, where significant icing will be possible.

National Weather Outlook Wednesday

The weather outlook for Wednesday shows active weather in place across the Southern US. A number of winter weather headlines have been posted from Texas to parts of the Ohio and Tennessee River Valley, where an ice storm will unfold.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions in the Southern US will be quite icy through midweek before heavier rainfall takes over later this week. Much of the rest of the nation will be quieter with colder temps in place. However, there will be another surge of Pacific moisture in the Western US with areas of rain along the coast and snow in the high elevations.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier amounts in the Southern US. There will also be heavier pockets of precipitation in the Western US.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), heavy snow will be found across much of the high elevations in the Western US. There will also be decent snowfall potential in the across parts of the Great Lakes Region.

Climate Stories

"Ten Dazzling Celestial Events to See in 2023"

Last year was an excellent one for amateur astronomers. Stargazers in the United States saw two total lunar eclipses, a spectacular "ring of fire" solar eclipse and a rare alignment of the planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. This year promises another amazing set of celestial events, including dark skies for the two most anticipated meteor showers: the Perseids and the Geminids. To watch these and other phenomena, all you'll need is a dark location, weather-appropriate gear and occasionally a set of binoculars. To help you plan your nights out in 2023, we've compiled a list of the ten biggest celestial events of the year.

"Rare 'mother of pearl' clouds spotted over Scotland"

"Excited weather watchers have captured stunning images of rare "mother of pearl" clouds, which have formed high up in the atmosphere over Scotland. Such clouds tend to develop in the extremely cold air above polar regions, but were spotted on Sunday evening and Monday morning by BBC weather watchers in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray. Also known as nacreous or polar stratospheric clouds, the formations are some of the most beautiful to be found in the twilight sky. They gain their name from the iridescent pastel colours produced as the sunlight diffracts around the tiny ice crystals inside them. One BBC weather watcher called the clouds "absolutely fantastic" after photographing the spectacle at sunset. "What a fantastic sight to behold," they added."

"Hawaii Man Sucked into Storm Drain and Dragged 2,400ft into Ocean"

Afirefighter on the Hawaiian island of Maui was swept into a storm drain by powerful floodwaters and dragged for thousands of feet. The man, who has not been named, was sucked into a 4-foot-wide storm drain in Kihei on Friday while attempting to clear it of debris. He was then dragged 800 yards through the drain to where it exited into the sea. "There were crews from our county public works there as well, who were able to provide quick information on what the path was for the drain, and where eventually anything flowing through the storm drain, would end up," Mahina Martin, chief of Communications and Public Affairs for Maui County, told Hawaii News Now.

