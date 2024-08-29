A Minnesota surgeon’s reflections on a mission trip to the West Bank

Despite these challenges, we were able to perform hundreds of surgeries and treat more than 2,000 patients. Perhaps of greater benefit, we were able to teach the Palestinian medical residents and students and provide a little rest to the local doctors. Some of the biggest smiles I saw from the Palestinian urologists was when I opened two suitcases of donated surgery supplies they could start using immediately. I was amazed at how they had developed workarounds for even simple things we take for granted. For example, when I asked for a surgical drain, the OR nurse cut off the index finger of a latex glove and handed it to me. In other cases, they would simply clean disposable instruments with alcohol and re-use them multiple times. Faced between using an instrument that isn’t perfectly sterile vs. having to cancel an urgent surgery due to no equipment, the choice was easy.