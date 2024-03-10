Construction season has started a month or two early. Thank you, Old Man Winter, for pooping out on us. With ice off our lakes three to five weeks early, expect to hear reports of people boating in March. A seven-month boating season this year? Uncle Fern will be dealing with explosive allergies any day now. And we will all scan the forecast in search of rain.

As much as I will enjoy 60s and sunshine the next few days, a soaking rain would qualify as "good weather news" right now as 66% of Minnesota is in moderate to severe drought.

Thursday's storm will pass to our south, but a vigorous clipper will push rain into town Friday, ending as flurries this weekend. I see temperatures closer to average the latter half of March (30s and 40s). Hardly polar, but chilly enough for slush.

Obligatory disclaimer: I took out the driveway stakes yesterday, so if/when it does snow again, it's all my fault. Apologies in advance. Even so, it's hard to get too indignant about mid-60s later today. That's normal for early May.