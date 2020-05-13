I have posted photos of the Canada goose family we enjoyed for a couple of days. They nested on the edge of our pond, hatched, and walked away. The pond was immediately claimed by two other geese that had for weeks failed to establish joint property rights. Yesterday a third pair arrived with the same idea. Goose pair number two became very aggressive. A long and loud fight ensued. The intruders gave up and left, leaving pulled feathers on the pond.
