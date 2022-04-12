SECOND ROUND

Kayla Jones, 6-1, F, North Carolina State

No. 22 overall

Averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.8 minutes per game for the Wolfpack, which made it to the regional final in the 2022 NCAA tournament. A native of Janesville, N.C., Jones had three double-doubles in the 21-22 season, shot 53.8% overall and 41.0% on three-pointers. She was All-ACC first team in 2020-21 an second team this past season, when she scored in double figures 12 times.

THIRD ROUND

Hannah Sjerven, 6-2 C, South Dakota

No. 28 overall

The Former Rogers High School Star, Sjerven was first-team All-Summit League and the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. She averaged 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and shot 52.1% for the Coyotes, who advanced to the Sweet 16 last month — she averaged 17.1 points in three NCAA tournament games. She scored in double figures in 25 of 35 games and had eight double-doubles.