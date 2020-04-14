Maggie Schmidt asked about a face mask for her mother, expecting something functional. Fabric and a bit of nose wire. Something to protect her mother, Kris Brown, on her monthly visits to the oncology unit.

“We didn’t talk about what the mask would look like, and I didn’t care,” said Schmidt, of Minneapolis. “I sent her my mom’s address in Iowa, and that was it.”

When Schmidt saw a photo of the mask her mother received, she caught her breath.

Yuki Tokuda, a dancer who lives in Minneapolis, sews her own clothes and, realizing she had extra fabric, decided to make matching masks.

Maggie Thompson, a St. Paul textile artist who’s been sewing up a storm, had sent a light blue mask fashioned from her own mother’s tablecloth, embroidered with flowers. Schmidt thought of the prairie flowers that fill her mother’s backyard.

“It was practical and beautiful and personal — a gesture of kindness beyond what I expected.”

That’s the thing about a mask made by hand during a time of crisis. It’s practical, protective, recommended by the CDC. But in many cases, it’s also deeply personal. Each time I loop my mask around my ears, I think about my grandmother’s hands carefully stitching its pleats.

Left to right: Molly Stehler’s mask was sewn by her mother, Katie Morsching of Pine City, Minn., who’s crafting them for family, friends and medical facilities. “I think she’s a superhero,” Stehler said. // Songwriter/piano rocker Mark Mallman wears a mask covered in musical notes made by his dad’s partner, Alice. “I write songs daily. She sews. Finally our two obsessions have merged.” // Anne Kvinge of Minneapolis nabbed this lucha libre wrestling mask in Mexico. “When I realized it covered both my nose & mouth, I dug it out of my closet and wore it on a Target run.”

Now that face masks are part of daily life, we asked Minnesotans to share their masks and the stories behind them. Those stories involve repurposing shirts, bra straps, Homer Hankies. They hinge on fabric dropped off by a neighbor, a bit of elastic donated by a friend.

“I could not get elastic after the first 24, so I ordered shoelaces on spools from an online company,” said Jacque Stratton of Eden Prairie, who has sewn some 80 masks. She’s sent them to her sister-in-law, a physician, to her mother’s assisted-living facility, presented them to her neighbors, her friends, her mail carrier.

Left to right: Steve McPherson wears a mask made by his mother-in-law, Pat Powers. “This is the ‘Please don’t kiss me I’m Irish,’ ” McPherson said. // Twin Cities activist Nekima Levy Armstrong wears a mask “by a fellow activist, photojournalist and African-American artist, KingDemetrius Pendleton,” she said. “Wearing a mask helps us to keep others in our community safe.” // It’s “just a Homer Hanky and hair ties ...” said Brendan Kennealy (aka @ExtraPaleMale), “but if it gives other people peace of mind, all the better.”

Some sewers are professionals: Winsome Goods and Hackwith Design House are among the businesses pivoting to mask-making. But many amateurs, too, are unboxing or dusting off their sewing machines, drawing on skills new and old. Stratton learned to sew as a kid in 4-H. Newbies are pulling up YouTube tutorials.

Josh Roiland of Appleton, Minn., watched “a two-minute video a dozen times and then spent four hours trying to replicate it.” The pattern was supposed to feature three pleats, but he gave up after one.

Left to right: Lou Miranda’s neighbor Virginia Kearney whipped up this tasty face mask for Lou to wear at his newish pizza and calzone parlor in St. Louis Park called Luigi’s Best. // Chris Boyer and his wife, Margaret Shepard, of south Minneapolis, sport patchwork masks “made with love” by his mother-in-law, Susan Shepard. // Mike Elias, owner of Barely Brothers Records in St. Paul, has a Rolling Stones-inspired mask made by Avant Garb Fashions. “What’s fashionably hot this spring?” he posted on Facebook. “I am.”

After an injury a few years ago, Yuki Tokuda, a Minneapolis dancer, began sewing her own clothing — pretty pants and frocks in bright, floral prints. Recently, with the leftover fabric, she began making matching masks. In photos of her head-to-toe looks, her eyes are smiling.

“I want to share joy,” she said by phone. “A little piece of joy in these hard times.”