Twin Cities Horror Festival

Through Saturday: For its virtual ninth edition, the TCHF is hosted by the Coldharts, aka founders Katie Hartman and Nick Ryan, known for their delightfully dark gothic theatrics. They'll introduce the offerings this year, including "Anthology," a collection of short horror films; "Three Halloween Cabarets" by songstress Leslie Vincent; and a likely hilarious psychological horror piece, "Confirmation Bias," by Lauren Anderson and Heather Meyer. Also on the bill is a puppetry work about the last witch-burning in Ireland, called "When Your Love Sets You on Fire." (5:30-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $15 per show, $55 per day, $120 for the festival or pay what you can, tc­horrorfestival.com.)

Sheila Regan

Detroit: Halloween Show Friday-Saturday: After carefully keeping live music alive all summer on its well-distanced patio, Icehouse is wrapping up its outdoor run on a wild note with a two-night Halloween-themed reunion by Detroit. The fun-loving, badly attired quartet brought back rowdy '80s-flavored rock 'n' roll parties in the surly '90s and should be a welcome respite for 2020. In the interim, band members have played in such acts as ELnO, the Cloak Ox, the Suburbs and Manplanet. Martin Dosh opens. (6 p.m. Fri. & Sat. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. $30, icehousempls.com.)Chris Riemenschneider

Iron Maiden tributes Friday & Saturday: With its iconic ghoul mascot Eddie and songs like "Fear of the Dark" and "The Number of the Beast," Iron Maiden makes a great Halloween soundtrack, and a couple of Twin Cities tribute bands are getting their irons up for the occasion. Maiden Minneapolis is selling limited in-person tickets to its concert-movie taping as part of the A440 Fest at the Southern Theater, with the Ghost tribute group Witch Image opening (7:30 p.m. Sat., 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls., $40-$100 live or $5-$25 virtual, a440fest.com). Also, the newer and more for-the-fun-of-it Peace of Mind is performing live from Studio Evil via its YouTube and Facebook pages (8 p.m. Fri., free, facebook.com/PeaceofMindSt­Paul).

Jillian Raecredit: XO Publicity

C.R.

Jillian Rae's Halloweenstream

Saturday: Already known from the old-school folk trio Corpse Reviver, Minneapolis singer/songwriter/violinist Jillian Rae is hoping to make more of a ghoulish name for herself by keeping Halloween gig traditions alive during the pandemic. She and her rocky band are planning to dress up and get spookily creative with a livestream via YouTube from her decorated home studio on her favorite night of the year. (8 p.m. Sat. Donations welcome, facebook.com/jraemusic.).

C.R.