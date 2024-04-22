By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:

Believe it or not, April is typically the windiest month, with an average wind speed of greater than 11 mph. It doesn't seem like much, but according to the National Weather Service, all but two days so far this month have recorded wind gusts of 30 mph or more at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The windiest day was April 16, when we had 50 mph winds, thunderstorms and more than an inch of rain.

Spring and fall tend to be windier as the atmospheric tug of war is in play, transitioning in and out of winter or summer. Unfortunately, I don't see much letup anytime soon.

Breezy winds and isolated afternoon showers will be present Tuesday as an area of low pressure swirls through the region. Wednesday looks briefly better before another aggressive storm system arrives late week with scattered showers and storms likely into Friday. Strong to severe storms will set up in the central U.S., possibly nosing into southern Minnesota.

Lawns are greening up fast, and mowers will be humming in no time. You betcha.