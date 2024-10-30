A dangerous man, a shooting, a raid — and neighbors left to fend for themselves

Finally, Moturi was not the first to raise concerns about Sawchak or request resources that might lead to more peaceful living in our neighborhood. He was one in a long line of neighbors who have felt unsafe, have experienced threats, or experienced vandalism to property over years. There are myriad examples of residents of our neighborhood requesting help, recognizing that Sawchak was not receiving the support he needed to be well or safe. In this sense, our city failed him, too. Sawchak’s mental illness is well-documented through formal institutions. I don’t know what the future holds for Sawchak, but I do know that if his health needs would’ve been met before Wednesday’s events, Moturi would be well. Sawchak wouldn’t be staring down incarceration and could be receiving support to heal rather than harm. It didn’t need to be this way.