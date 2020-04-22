A 9-year-old boy crashed a small ATV on public school property in southern Dakota County and was killed, authorities said Wednesday.

The rollover wreck occurred Tuesday on land behind the 29100 block of Curtis Lane where homes are being built for later sale as part of student instruction by the Randolph School District, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The boy was riding the child's-sized vehicle unsupervised, when he became pinned under the ATV in the open area with mounds of dirt, said Chief Sheriff's Deputy Joe Leko.

Other youngsters came upon the scene and called authorities about 6:30 p.m., said Leko. He said the child had been pinned there for some time, and was unconscious and not breathing.

District Superintendent Michael Kelley said there are no postings limiting access nor any barriers to prevent anyone from getting on the property, where the second of eight homes is under construction.

While the work continues, students have been kept off the site amid state-imposed limits on face-to-face education in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"You always think back and look" at what could have been done to prevent such an incident, Kelley said, who added that the boy attended third grade in his district. "We'll obviously, look at a lot of things. We're just taking it a step at a time."

The boy lives in the neighborhood, Leko said. His mother was running an errand at the time, and his father was at work, the chief deputy added. Authorities have yet to disclose the boy's identity.

"He had to cross a road and another private property to get there," Leko said. That said, he noted that "it's a rural part of the county. It's what kids do. ... Just tragic."