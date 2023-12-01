Lights! Action! Santa! Holiday displays are up and open with millions of lights, charming vignettes and Santa sightings. Some displays also offer s'mores, holiday boutiques and sledding. Whether you want to grab the gals for a local night on the town or pack the kids in the sleigh for an over-the-river-and-through-the-woods ride, you'll find a taste of holiday magic at your destination.

Twin Cities area

GLOW HOLIDAY FESTIVAL: The outrageously bright spectacle that fills CHS field is filled with sparkling arches, sculptures and vignettes. New this year is Vixen's Zip Line, where daredevils can soar above the display of lights 34 feet in the air. Not only does this attraction bring the lights and merriment, but it's charitable, as well; $1 of each ticket goes to local nonprofits. To date, more than $250,000 has been donated. (5-9 p.m. on select dates through Dec. 31. $12.75-$20.25. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway, St. Paul. glowholiday.com)

MAGIC OF LIGHTS: This light display makes its debut in Minnesota this year in Eagan. More than 2 million lights make up vignettes including "The 12 days of Christmas," "Toyland" and "Reindeer Road." Visitors travel in the comfort of their car past Mattel's Waving Christmas Barbie and Bigfoot Monster Truck. (5:30-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 5:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through Dec. 31. $25-$40 per car. Viking Lakes, magicoflights.com/minneapolis)

SEVER'S HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The grandaddy of holiday light displays continues its sparkling tradition with 2.5 million lights twinkling to a soundtrack of holiday music for the drive-through experience. The grounds also host food and drink vendors. (5-9 p.m. Sun-Thu.; 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. & Dec. 18-22. $39-$60 per car. Tickets available online only. Sever's Festival Grounds, 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. seversholidaylights.com)

WINTER LIGHTS: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum embraces Mother Earth with illuminated outdoor displays that highlight natural materials. New spectacles this year include a color-changing tunnel of lights, a winter village and a s'mores village where those with a sweet tooth can purchase kits to roast over a fire. There's something for everyone with general admission nights where kids 15 and under are free. Also family nights, date nights and a New Year's Eve celebration. (Schedule varies; see website for details. $5-$25. 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. arb.umn.edu/winterlights)

Elsewhere in Minnesota

BENTLEYVILLE TOUR OF LIGHTS: The popular northern Minnesota holiday light display covers Bayfront Festival Park, with more than 5 million lights shinning on the shores of Lake Superior. To celebrate the event's 20th anniversary, nonperishable food items and new unwrapped toys for families in need will be collected. (5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu. 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Free, parking $10 per vehicle. 700 Railroad St., Duluth. bentleyvilleusa.org)

COUNTRY LIGHTS FESTIVAL: This attraction is illuminated from dusk until dawn. If you're in the mood to make a midnight run of holiday lights, this is a venue for you. Thousands of lights in every color brighten up the 33-acre display around Lake Francis, which is a little more than an hour's drive from Minneapolis. The schedule is also packed with special events throughout the month, with s'mores, fireworks and more. (Free. 850 19th St. S., Sartell, Minn. countrylightsfestival.org)

KIWANIS HOLIDAY LIGHTS: If your budget is tight, you might want to check out this free event. The course through the well-lit display is walkable or drivable. Visits with Santa will be held at select times through Dec. 23. Light lovers can also meet live reindeer. The display, which is run by volunteers, accepts donations of cash and nonperishable food items for local charities. (5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu. 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through Dec. 31. Sibley Park, Mankato. kiwanisholidaylights.com)

MIRACLE AT BIG ROCK: More than lights, this St. Croix Falls destination offers an experience. For dialed-down family time, drive or walk through the Christmas light displays, visit the holiday boutique, go sledding or enjoy treats from food trucks. You also can rent one of the private tents or clubhouse, where families and friends can gather and enjoy cookies and a visit from Santa. (Drive-through and walk-through tours through Dec. 31; see website for schedule. $12-$25. 1674 WI-87, St. Croix Falls, Wis. miracleatbigrock.com)

SAM'S CHRISTMAS VILLAGE: A short drive across the state border brings you to an illuminated village with character vignettes and more. Guests can choose between a walk- or drive-through experience. For an extra treat, rent one of the 38 heated s'mores cabins for a private campfire and visit with Santa. (Drive-through and walk-through schedules through Dec. 31, see website for schedule. $10-$20. 710 Spring St., Somerset, Wis. samschristmasvillage.com.)