1. Free Pass Day at Big Rock Creek

Fees are dropped so families can enjoy a leisurely day in the St. Croix Valley. Complimentary day passes include sauna sessions, historic barn tours, live music, bike rentals and more. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., 1674 State Hwy. 87, St. Croix Falls, Wis., bigrockcreekwi.com)

2. Wirth Park Spring Birding

Walk with a naturalist throughout Theodore Wirth Park to seek out resident and migrating birds. (7:30-9 a.m. Thu., Chalet parking lot, 1301 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

3. Spike Anniversary Steam Tour

The 2816 Empress steam locomotive pulls into Union Depot as part of a historic ride throughout Canada, the U.S. and Mexico in a single trip between Calgary and Mexico City. See the train, built in 1930, up close, view a mobile exhibit, activities, concessions and vendors. The weekend is also the grand opening of Choo Choo Bob's train store at Union Depot. (3-8 p.m. Fri., 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul, uniondepot.org)

4. Century College Band

The force is strong as the music ensemble takes guests back in time to a galaxy far away. Enjoy "Star Wars" tunes from "The Empire Strikes Back," "Phantom Menace" and "The Force Awakens." (7:30 p.m. Sat., 3300 N. Century Av., White Bear Lake, century.edu)

5. Family Water Safety Day

It's not too early to prepare as pools, splash pads and water parks soon will open. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Abbey's Hope and the city of Shoreview partner for a water safety camp with information on rescue and water tips, boating regulations and beach and pool safety. Attendees receive free life jackets while supplies last. (9 a.m.-noon Sat., Shoreview Community Center, 4580 N. Victoria St., Shoreview, shoreviewcommunitycenter.com)

6. Woodbury Home Show

Home improvement professionals are on hand with information on projects from a small refresh to full demolition and remodel. The first 100 attendees receive a goodie bag. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., M Health Fairview Sports Center, 4125 Radio Drive, Woodbury, minnesotahomeshows.com)

7. Lírios Quartet

The MacPhail Center for Music's 2023 Madeline Island Chamber Music Emerging Artists Quartet in Residence performs. (7 p.m. Sat., MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls., macphail.org)

8. Nicollet Island Pavilion Spring Market

Look for something special for Mother's Day as more than 60 artisans and vendors showcase their wares. On view are hand-dyed clothing, jewelry, photography, products from youth entrepreneurs and more. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., 40 Power St., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

9. Katayoun Amjadi

The Iranian-born, Minneapolis-based artist presents the installation/performance of "This Is Not a Pomegranate," as part of the Middle East Feminist Studies Symposium. (5:30 p.m. Mon., Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Av. S., Mpls., umn.edu)

