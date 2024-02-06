1. Red Bull Heavy Metal

The street jam travels to the steps of the State Capitol this year. The one-day sporting event features talented rail riders from across the globe as they careen down railings on boards. (2-6 p.m. Sat., 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, redbull.com)

2. Minneapolis Audubon Society

Lee Ann Landstrom speaks and shows photographs of birds, plants, animals and habitats of Australia, including Queensland's Rainforest, Blue Mountains, Kangaroo Island and more. (1 p.m. Fri., Bryant Square Park, 3101 Bryant Av. S., Mpls., 612-750-7963)

3. Polar Fest

Get into the competitive spirit with sporting activities and outdoor games. Also enjoy entertainment and a variety of food vendors. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., North River Hills Park, 11501 19th Av., Burnsville, burnsvillemn.com)

4. Winter Warmer

The weather may be giving us early spring instead of midwinter vibes, but there's still outdoor fun to be had. Enjoy outdoor games, bingo and treats. (Noon-3 p.m. Sat., Lake Hiawatha Park, 2701 E. 44th St., Mpls., standish-ericsson.org)

5. Lunar New Year

It's the year of the dragon, symbolizing power, honor, success and luck. Midtown Global Market's central court will host performances by CAAM Chinese Dance Theater and Cypher Side dancers. View a food demonstration with Pham's Rice Bowl and Intown Sushi along with crafts and games. (Noon-3 p.m. Sat., 920 E. Lake St., Mpls., midtownglobalmarket.org)

6. Lunar New Year

The Mall of America also celebrates the Lunar New Year with a weekend of cultural presentations and performances against the backdrop of festive décor. (12:30-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 2131 Lindau Lane, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com)

7. Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery

Black History Month at the museum begins with an opening reception for "Okra and Indigo." The exhibition of work by Azania Tripp tells the story of historical chefs within the Black community and Black Minnesotans' relationships with food. (2-5 p.m. Sat., 1256 Penn Av. N., Mpls., maahmg.org)

8. Open Swim Sundays

Fees are waived for a dip into the pool for exercise and fun. In addition, free water safety education is provided 3-3:25 p.m. (Noon-5 p.m. Sun., Great River Water Park, Oxford Community Center, 270 N. Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul, stpaul.gov)

9. Ballet Tuesdays

During your lunch break, enjoy performances and demonstrations as part of Landmark Center's partnership with Ballet Co.Laboratory. (Noon Tue., Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, landmarkcenter.org)

MELISSA WALKER

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.