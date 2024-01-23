1. Highpoint Center for Printmaking

"Flowing Abstraction: Contemporary African Diaspora Printmaking" opens with works recently created at the Brandywine Workshop and Archives. (Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Fri., curator conversation, noon-1 p.m. Sat. Exhibit runs through March 2. 912 W. Lake St., Mpls., highpointprintmaking.org)

2. St. Paul Winter Carnival

Light the Park kicks off "The Coolest Celebration on Earth" with a laser light show and ice sculpting. The first 200 people will receive a glow wand. Throughout the carnival other free events include parades, kids and family day, Rondo night and more throughout the city. See website for schedule. (Light the Park, 5:30-7 p.m. Thu., Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul, wintercarnival.com)

3. Lantern-lit kick sledding

Glide off into the night on a Scandinavian-style kick sled as lanterns provide a warming glow. Feel free to bring ingredients to make s'mores by a campfire. (6-8 p.m. Thu., Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington, threeriversparks.org)

4. Poetry reading

Michael Bazzett, Edgar Kunz, Melissa Cundieff and Moheb Soliman will read from their works. Authors also will discuss their work's relation to ecology, urbanization and other topics. (7 p.m. Thu., Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls., milkweed.org)

5. Springboard on Ice

Springboard for the Arts has created a mini-ice rink for winter fun. Stop by for free drop-in skate lesson and live performances by Brownbody. At this Saturday's session, there also will be a film screening of "Tracing Sacred Steps," a new film from Brownbody, followed by a Q&A session. (1-4 p.m. Sat. & Feb. 4, 262 W. University Av., St. Paul, springboardforthearts.org)

6. Lake Harriet Winter Kite Festival

Bright kites of all shapes and sizes will fill the drab winter skies for this annual event. To ease congestion a shuttle will be provided to the lake from the Executive Building parking lot at 3033 Excelsior Blvd., Mpls. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat., 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

7. Snow Day

Wargo Nature Center lures those with cabin fever for winter recreational activities. Outdoor sports include snowshoeing, ice fishing demonstrations and kick sledding. Warm up inside with crafts, refreshments and a live animal presentation. (1-4 p.m. Sat., 7701 Main St., Lino Lakes, anokacountyparks.com)

8. Kaitlin Miller

The winner of the Young Professional Division of the American Harp Society National Competition performs and is hosted by the local Minnesota chapter. (2 p.m. Sun., Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4801 France Av. S., Mpls., goodshepherdmpls.org)

9. Year of the Dragon

A family- and sensory-friendly evening of activities, goodies and more. (4-6 p.m. Mon., advance registration requested, Behavior Frontiers Autism Center, 3111 124th Av. NW., Coon Rapids, behaviorfrontiers.com)

