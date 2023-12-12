1. Ice Sculpture Tour

The hunt is on for ice sculptures around downtown White Bear Lake. Take the challenge by picking up a passport from Rust Architects and then travel around to see the cold, clear works of art. A live ice carving demonstration will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday. (8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 4744 Washington Square, White Bear Lake, downtownwhitebearlake.com)

2. Family Christmas Party

Slow down from frantic holiday schedules for some bonding time. The event includes music, crafts, a reindeer stop and visit with Santa. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls., midtownglobalmarket.org)

3. Magical Holiday Experience

A free lunch is just one of the bonuses at this seasonal event. Give Santa your wish list and snap a photo that you can turn into a holiday ornament. There will also be games and other activities. (1-3 p.m. Sat., Highland Park Community Center, 1978 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul, highlanddistrictcouncil.org)

4. Creekview Winter Solstice

Put on a warm coat for an evening outdoors. Walk paths with luminarias and make s'mores by the fire. A small craft sale helps shoppers finish up holiday wish lists. (5-8 p.m. Sat., Creekview Park, 5001 Humboldt Av. N., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

5. Lowertown SantaCon

Dubbing itself "half spectacle, half pub crawl," the popular seasonal event returns after a pandemic hiatus. Beginning at the European Christmas Market at Union Depot, participants dressed as the North Pole's most famous resident will travel throughout Lowertown bars and restaurants. (7 p.m. Sat., 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul, www.santacon.info/St_Paul-MN/)

6. Pictures with Krampus & Holiday Bazaar

If you're surly, a photo with the half-goat, half-demon that punishes misbehaving children could be your jam. For those who are jolly and enjoy the season of giving, shop for unique gifts from local vendors. (2-6 p.m. Sun., Fletcher's Ice Cream & Cafe, 306 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., fletchersicecream.com)

7. Community Fix-In

If your snowblower isn't blowing or your vacuum isn't sucking or maybe you just lost a button or two, this is the place for you. Bring broken household items and learn how to fix them with tools and expertise from others. (3-6 p.m. Sun., Northeast Minnesota Tool Library, 1620 Central Av. NE., Mpls., mntoollibrary.org)

8. Minnesota Mystery Night

Laura Childs, author of "Honey Drop Dead," talks about her work in conversation with Lorna Landvik. Advance reservation required. (7 p.m. Mon., Axel's, 1318 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota, mnmysterynight.com)

9. RAVE Brass

The band with members from Rosemount, Eagan and Apple Valley performs "A Few of Our Favorite Things." The concert features a favorite Christmas song from each member. (7 p.m. Mon., Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount, facebook.com)

MELISSA WALKER

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.