1. Twin Cities Tweed Ride and Lawn Party

The James J. Hill House is the hub of this year's vintage event. Participants are encouraged to dress in throwback fashions and bring their bicycles along for a leisurely ride through St. Paul's historic neighborhoods. The 23-mile ride, with stops at the Mill City Farmers Market, historic mill ruins and Hennepin History Museum, concludes with a lawn party. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., free, registration requested, museum admissions not included, 240 Summit Av., St. Paul. mnhs.org)

2. Schmidt Fall Art Crawl

Root for your favorite artist at Open Palette, which is like an open mic where live art is created. Throughout the weekend meet and see the work of more than 75 artists inside the Schmidt Artist Lofts Brewhouse. (6-9 p.m. Fri., noon-7 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun., 900 W. 7th St., St. Paul. schmidtartists.com)

3. Patrick Redmond

In celebration of National Design Week, the Merriam Park Library hosts an exhibit of published book covers designed by Redmond. (Library hours through Sun., 1831 Marshall Av., St. Paul. sppl.org)

4. Owamni Falling Water Festival

Derived from the Dakota word meaning "whirling or falling water," this is a celebration of Minnesota's Indigenous cultures. Held along the Mississippi, the day features family-friendly entertainment including music, art and food. (1-5 p.m. Sat., Mill Ruins Park, Water Works and Father Hennepin Bluffs Park, downtown Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

5. Harvestober Fest

Maple Grove and OMNI Brewing Company's fusion of family fun with the flair of Oktoberfest. A community celebration of music, ax throwing, yard games and more. And yes, there will be beer. (1-8 p.m. Sat., Central Park, 12000 Central Park Way, Maple Grove, maplegrovemn.gov)

6. Tails on the Trails

Owners take a back seat to their pups for a woofing good day of dog-related demonstrations and vendor booths. Even if you are dog-less, there are family activities and food trucks. (noon-2:30 p.m. Sun., Hansen Park, 1555 5th St. NW., New Brighton, newbrightonmn.gov)

7. Rivertown Fall Art Festival

Along the St. Croix River, artists display handcrafted items in an array of media. The event also has live entertainment and food offerings. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N., Stillwater, greaterstillwaterchamber.com)

8. Curtis Chin

The author discusses his forthcoming memoir, "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant." Chin writes about growing up Asian American in the majority Black and white city of Detroit and coming out in his working-class immigrant community. (2 p.m. Sun., Minnesota History Center, St. Paul, mnhs.org)

9. Starting a Food Business

Do you make marvelous macaroons or a finger-licking, sassy sauce and don't know how to get it to the masses? The Northside Food Business Incubator gives budding entrepreneurs the necessary ingredients and tools they need to get started. (6 p.m. Oct. 10, free, advance registration at eventbrite.com. Northside Economic Opportunity Network, 1007 W. Broadway, Mpls.)

