1. Sherburne Wildlife Festival

A kickoff to the upcoming National Wildlife Refuge Week. Meet Puddles the Blue Goose and learn about native seed cleaning, Native American culture, and refuge wildlife and management. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Oak Savanna Learning Center, 16797 289th Av. NW., Zimmerman, Minn., fws.gov)

2. Raj Haldar

The picture book "This Book Is Banned!" takes young readers on a journey looking at censorship of literature when ideas vanish and expression exits the building. Author Haldar makes an appearance along with illustrator Julia Patton. (6 p.m. Thu., 2720 W. 43rd St., Mpls., wildrumpusbooks.com)

3. Skate Fest

Get ready for hockey season with a few laps around the rink. North Dale Rec Center will offer smores, hot cocoa, music and games. (6-8 p.m. Thu., 1414 N. St. Albans St., St. Paul, stpaul.gov)

4. Health & Fitness Expo

Even if you can't run a 5K, let alone participate in the Twin Cities Marathon, this event is for all fitness levels. View exhibits, entertainment and get tips on becoming healthier. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, rivercentre.org)

5. 'Good Burger'

TriLingua Cinema presents an outdoor screening of the 1997 film. Kenan & Kel star as two goofy teens who fight to keep their fast-food restaurant afloat when a competitor opens nearby. (Sunset Fri., East Side Sculpture Park, 705 E. 7th St., St. Paul, trilinguacinema.com)

6. Andover Fall Craft & Gift Show

Avoid fast fashion and assembly-line goods with a view of handmade jewelry, bath products, mixed media arts and more. (9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Andover Community Center, 15200 Hanson Blvd. NW., ccshows.com)

7. Interact Gallery

"Those Were the Days," a solo exhibition of paintings by Bonnie Thorne, explores the past, present, reality and fantasy. An opening reception includes eccentric portraits, busy park scenes, nursery rhyme reboots and more. (4-6 p.m. Sat., 755 N. Prior Av., St. Paul, gallery.interactcenterarts.org)

8. Paint with nature

Use natural materials to create a fall-colored masterpiece. Wannabe artists grind flowers, leaves and soil to create a palette of color to make a bookmark or postcard. (1-3 p.m. Sun., French Regional Park, 12605 Rockford Road, Plymouth, threeriversparks.org)

9. Reimagine Aging Conference

Seniors wanting to stay tech-savvy can attend to learn how to make personal devices and applications work to their benefit. Free to those 60-plus, the day includes a panel discussion, breakout sessions and one-on-one tech support appointments. (9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mon. Advance registration required at eventbrite.com. Metropolitan Ballroom, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, seniorcommunity.org/2023rac)

