1. Monarch Tapestry Project Celebration

Meet artists who created colorful and ornate tapestries for the Bloomington Civic Center and Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge. Take part in an art activity, monarch tagging and food bites. (2-4 p.m. Sat., Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington, artstart.org)

2. Summer Concert Series

Roots duo Trevor McSpadden and Mary Cutrufello perform for the final show of the summer. A family-oriented film will be screened following the concert. (6 p.m. Fri., Veterans Park, 803 Old Hwy. 8 NW., New Brighton, newbrightonmn.gov)

3. Monarch tagging

The flight of the orange-and-black colored butterfly is on. Walk the prairie and witness how the insects begin their trek south for the winter. Help tag any that are caught and learn about their life cycle and habitat. (10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Sat.; 1-2:30 p.m. Sun., Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Nature Center Drive, Victoria, threeriversparks.org)

4. Stories and Song

A brief program for squirrelly children with short attention spans. The drop-in storytime packs in two stories and a song or activity. (11 a.m. Sat., Shakopee Library, 235 Lewis St. S., scottlib.libcal.com)

5. Into Nature Plein Air Exhibition

Works by winners of the juried competition as well as selected works are on view. Artists were tasked with taking to the outdoors to paint in the style of painting that originated in the early 19th century. (Gallery hours through Sept. 29, White Bear Center for the Arts, 4971 Long Av., White Bear Lake, whitebeararts.org)

6. Movie Night

Grab the outdoor blanket from the trunk of your car for the final outdoor screening in Minneapolis parks. Letitia Wright portrays Shuri in Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (7:45 p.m. Sat., Bryant Square Park, 3101 Bryant Av. S., Mpls.)

7. Minnesota Children's Museum

Catch one of the last days of the exhibit "Emotions at Play With Pixar's Inside Out" on First Free Sundays. The exhibit teaches youth and adults the role that joy, anger, fear and sadness play in daily lives. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., free, reservations required. Exhibit ends Sept. 4, 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul, mcm.org)

8. Garden Walks

Stroll through the lush Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden on a tour with a naturalist. Experts will point out plants in bloom such as late summer prairie plants and the signs of the impending fall. (11-11:45 a.m. Tue.-Sun. through Oct. 15, weekends only Oct. 21-22 & 28-29. Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

9. Minnetonka Farmers Market

Not just a bunch of stands with fruits, vegetables and flowers. The market also hosts community booths, dinners to go by local chefs and live music. Children are entertained through activities and storytimes. (3-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 26, Ridgedale Commons, 12590 Ridgedale Drive, minnetonkamn.gov)

