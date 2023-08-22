1. 'Let Freedom Ring'

A commemorative procession and concert to mark the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech. The procession will proceed down Northrop Mall with speakers including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. A concert with Jovonta Patton, Thomasina Petrus and more follows. (5:30-8 p.m. Mon., concert free, reservations required, Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., cla.umn.edu/news-events/events/let-freedom-ring)

2. Midweek Music and Market

Enjoy games, food trucks and live music from the Ken Valdez Band. Market vendors also are selling handcrafted items. (5-8 p.m. Wed., Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. bloomingtonmn.gov)

3. Live at Lyndale Gardens

Dane Stauffer and Dan Chouinard take the stage for Illusion Theater's summer series. The performance is a mix of songs and humor with actor Stauffer and Chouinard on piano. (7 p.m. Thu., 6400 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., illusiontheater.org)

4. End of Summer Dance Party

Read-a-Story Theater performs stories with puppets. Kids can use up all their energy at the playground and a dance party to celebrate before school begins. (10 a.m. Fri., Augsburg Adventure Park, 7000 Nicollet Av. S., Richfield, visitrichfield.com)

5. ToshoCon 2023

Get dressed up in your favorite cosplay for the free anime convention. Asian arts and pop culture are highlighted with photo booths, karaoke and dance workshops. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Arlington Hills Library, 1200 Payne Av., St. Paul, sppl.bibliocommons.com)

6. Adult Field Day

A throwback to the elementary school day, but geared to grownups. Those with a competitive spirt dressed in workout gear can expect an afternoon of games and mingling. (2-7 p.m. Sat., free, reservations requested. River Park, 253 83rd Av. N., Brooklyn Park, eventbrite.com)

7. Cars & Caves

Channel your inner European spy by viewing British cars at the annual summer car show. Autos made by Aston Martin, Jaguar, Lotus, McLaren and more are on view at the Chanhassen AutoPlex. (9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., 8150 Audubon Road, Chanhassen. chanhassenautoplex.com/cars-and-caves/)

8. Community Ed Vehicle Fair

Browse vehicles that float, drive and fly. A Life Link III helicopter also will fly in for the event. The first 500 guests will be treated to a free hot dog dinner. (5-6:30 p.m. Mon.. Shakopee High School, shakopee.k12.mn.us)

9. Around the World in Books and Music

Traki shares the unique characteristics of Bulgarian folk music. Led by Musician Nikolay Gueorguiev, the ensemble performs and shares folk music traditions and how they are woven into everyday life in Bulgaria. (6:30 p.m. Tue., Park Grove Library, 7900 Hemingway Av. S., Cottage Grove, co.washington.mn.us)

